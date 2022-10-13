ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (October 15, 16).
Saturday, October 15:
Join The Rotary Club of Abilene and participate in the 2022 The Mayor’s Cup Disc Golf tournament at 8:00 a.m. at Will Hair Park – 101 East Ambler Avenue.
Join Abilene Christian University’s 2022 homecoming weekend and visit the carnival, concert, parade, chapel, tailgating, football and “The Little Mermaid” musical. These events will take place over a few days at various locations, click the link above for more information.
Flea Market Sale at Gypsy Rose Antiques:
Join Beautiful Crazy Design Co. from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a one-day flee market with lots of furniture, home decor, clothing and more from vendors. This sale will be at the Northwest entrance of 107 Elm Street.
Sunday, October 16:
Join Gather Abilene from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for food, football and drinks. Boys will get half off drinks and a portion of each sale will be donated to the Hope Fund in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This event is hosted at the Soda Warehouse – 806 South 2nd Street.
Stephanie Nadolny Meet and Greet:
Join Retro World Arcade from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. to meet voice actor Stephanie Nadolny, best known for her role as Kid Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball series. This event is hosted at Retro World Arcade – 1109 Pine Street.
