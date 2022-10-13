Bros Who Brunch, one-day flea market and other happenings in Abilene this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Looking for something fun to do this weekend in Abilene? Check out this list of events for this upcoming weekend (October 15, 16).

Saturday, October 15:

The Mayor’s Cup:

Join The Rotary Club of Abilene and participate in the 2022 The Mayor’s Cup Disc Golf tournament at 8:00 a.m. at Will Hair Park – 101 East Ambler Avenue.

ACU Homecoming:

Join Abilene Christian University’s 2022 homecoming weekend and visit the carnival, concert, parade, chapel, tailgating, football and “The Little Mermaid” musical. These events will take place over a few days at various locations, click the link above for more information.

Flea Market Sale at Gypsy Rose Antiques:

Join Beautiful Crazy Design Co. from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a one-day flee market with lots of furniture, home decor, clothing and more from vendors. This sale will be at the Northwest entrance of 107 Elm Street.

Sunday, October 16:

Bros Who Brunch:

Join Gather Abilene from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for food, football and drinks. Boys will get half off drinks and a portion of each sale will be donated to the Hope Fund in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This event is hosted at the Soda Warehouse – 806 South 2nd Street.

Stephanie Nadolny Meet and Greet:

Join Retro World Arcade from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. to meet voice actor Stephanie Nadolny, best known for her role as Kid Goku and Gohan in Dragon Ball series. This event is hosted at Retro World Arcade – 1109 Pine Street.

