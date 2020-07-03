Brown Co. adds 12 positive COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County added 12 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths stemming from the virus.

According to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, the deaths included a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s. Both had been hospitalized. This brings the county’s death total to 13.

The addition of the 12 positive cases makes the county’s total 99. Currently, there are 31 active cases.

The health department said there are currently two positive nursing home facility cases, at the same facility.

One person has recovered, making the recovered total 55. A total of 2,098 people have been tested in the county.

According to city officials, the National Guard conducted more than 200 tests through a mobile testing site on July 1. Those test results are not yet included in the current pending count.

The Texas National Guard will be testing people again on Sunday from 10 a.m, to 4 p.m. at Coggin Intermediate School gym parking lot at 800 Rogan Street. Those interested in being tested are asked to register at www.texas.curativeinc.com.