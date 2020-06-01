Brown Co. announces 10th COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting the county’s 10th COVID-19 death.
In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, the health department says a female in her 60s died a few days after being transferred to a nursing home in Brown County.
The woman was already positive for COVID-19 when she was transferred in, according to the health department.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Brown County is now at 59.
- ACU works to keep freshman enrollment numbers steady following pandemic impacts
- Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters
- Congressional Black Caucus drafting police reform bills
- Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
- California lawmakers hope to give voice to protestors’ concerns while condemning violence, looting