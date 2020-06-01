Brown Co. announces 10th COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting the county’s 10th COVID-19 death.

In a news release issued late Monday afternoon, the health department says a female in her 60s died a few days after being transferred to a nursing home in Brown County.

The woman was already positive for COVID-19 when she was transferred in, according to the health department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Brown County is now at 59.