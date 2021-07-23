Brown Co. COVID-19 cases up 189% from last week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Brown County.

According to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, there were 107 positive COVID-19 tests recorded from July 17-23, up from 37 cases the previous week.

COVID-19 cases have gone up 189% in the last week in Brown County.

The health department also reports two COVID-19-related deaths: a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.

A total of 107 cases are currently active in Brown County, according to the health department.

There are four people currently hospitalized.

The health department says 33.71% of Brown County residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Brown County currently reports:

  • People with at least one dose – 12,145 (175 additional)
  • People fully vaccinated –  11,089 (81 additional)
  • Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 33.71%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC FOR AGES 12+

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 years old and older on August 3rd, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Depot Civic Center, 600 E. Depot Street, in Brownwood. Please call 325-646-0554 to make an appointment. This clinic is sponsored by the Texas Army National Guard. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ha4Klk

COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults age 18 years old or older. Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. If you would like to check for vaccines at alternate locations in the area: Click here for the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Availability map

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories