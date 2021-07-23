Brown Co. COVID-19 cases up 189% from last week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Brown County.

According to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, there were 107 positive COVID-19 tests recorded from July 17-23, up from 37 cases the previous week.

COVID-19 cases have gone up 189% in the last week in Brown County.

The health department also reports two COVID-19-related deaths: a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s.

A total of 107 cases are currently active in Brown County, according to the health department.

There are four people currently hospitalized.

The health department says 33.71% of Brown County residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 Vaccinations:

Brown County currently reports:

People with at least one dose – 12,145 (175 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 11,089 (81 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 33.71%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination.

COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC FOR AGES 12+

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 12 years old and older on August 3rd, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Depot Civic Center, 600 E. Depot Street, in Brownwood. Please call 325-646-0554 to make an appointment. This clinic is sponsored by the Texas Army National Guard. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ha4Klk

COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults age 18 years old or older. Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. If you would like to check for vaccines at alternate locations in the area: Click here for the Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Availability map