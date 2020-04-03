Brown Co.: Infected Brookshire’s employee worked in deli, bakery

At approximately 4:00 p.m., on April 2, 2020, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received the test result of the fourth case of COVID-19 in Brown County.

As previously released, the woman was an employee at Brookshire’s at 1400 Austin Ave. Based upon the limited information available yesterday regarding her contact with customers, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department recommended that anyone who visited Brookshire’s on March 28, 29, and 30 to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

Today, we completed the investigation of this case. We have learned that the employee worked in the deli and bakery departments. She did not work outside of those departments on the days in question. Accordingly, we are revising our recommendation.

If you visited the deli or bakery at Brookshire’s on March 28, 29, and 30, you should self-isolate and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from the date of your visit.

If you did not visit the deli or bakery departments, we recommend you closely monitor your symptoms for 14 days from the date of your visit.

If you have symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) please call your primary care physician and notify them that you may have been exposed to COVID-19. This recommendation follows CDC guidelines that require quarantine for individuals who have been less than 6 feet from an infected individual within 48 hours of the initial presentation of symptoms.

For a copy of the current CDC guidelines, please see https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-recommendations.html. This recommendation has also been vetted by members of our local medical community who are following best practices during this outbreak.

We hope the foregoing clarifies the risk and exposure to our community. We appreciate your assistance in helping to reduce the spread of this virus.

We have learned today that we received nine negative test results.

The following are the current statistics for Brown County: