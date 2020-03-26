Brown Co. issues ‘limited stay at home’ order

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Brown County, along with the Cities of Brownwood, Bangs, and Early, have issued executive orders ordering residents to stay at home for all non-essential activities.

The order was issued Thursday afternoon, and is effective at 11:59 p.m. March 27 until 11:59 p.m. April 3.

“All persons in Brown County are hereby ordered to stay home, except for attending to essential activities or attending to the healthcare needs. Essential activities means any action or effort that is necessary for gainful employment or for the financial welfare of their family,” the order states.

“It also means any activity necessary to obtaining food, shelter or clothing that may be necessary for the safety and well-being of their household. It also means any action necessary for the preservation of a person’s mental or spiritual health, including attending any religious gathering.”

Entertainment activities are not considered essential in the order. That includes “any game room, bowling alley, movie theatre, or other similar entertainment venue,” the order states.

Non-health related businesses such as hair salons and stylists, barbershops, beauty shops, nail salons, tattoo shops and piercing businesses are not considered essential in this order.

The order does not prohibit the use of streets, parks or other outdoor public venues, so long as there is no gathering of more than 10 people and social distancing is observed.

For more information, see the attached document: