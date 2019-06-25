Brown Co. Judge visits White House to discuss local priorities

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAB/KRBC) – Brown County Judge Paul Lilly met with federal officials at the White House on Tuesday to discuss key priorities for his county.

Lilly says one of his biggest priorities is assistance for natural disasters, as torrential flooding and two tornadoes in the past years have opened several FEMA projects.

He also discussed the opioid crisis across the state and in Brown County.

“I want to get ahead of that and I want to solve it at the base level so we can head it off before it becomes uncontrollable,” Judge Lilly says.

Lilly says being able to go to the capitol to discuss these issues will open the conversation for lawmakers.