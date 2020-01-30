Brown Co. man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl in his youth ministry, 2 others

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Brown County man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from District Attorney Micheal Murray, 51-year-old Fernando Hernandez was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime.

Hernandez was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with three young girls, including one who was involved in his youth ministry, according to the news release.

Murray said a minimum of half of the sentenve be served before Hernandez can become eligible for parole, but that eligibility doesn’t necessarily mean that he will be released once he does become eligible.

As part of the plea agreement, Hernandez had to agree that he would not appeal his conviction.