Brown Co. reports 1 death, 31 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting one COVID-19-related death and 31 new positive cases.

The health department says the latest death is a male in his 50s who was a nursing home resident.

With 31 new positives and 53 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 586 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 93, and there are currently 26 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: