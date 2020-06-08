Brown Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, total of 60

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports 1 new positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Brown County, bringing up the number of total cases to 60 with 10 deaths confirmed; three more people have recovered.

According to a press release issued by the city of Brownwood, the person has not been in Brown County for two weeks, nor was he tested in Brown County, because he is working out of town.

“He is in isolation outside of the County. He is listed in the Brown County totals, because reporting is

based upon permanent address.”

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

1593 Tested

1510 Negative

23 Pending

60 Positive Cases

43 Recovered

10 Deaths