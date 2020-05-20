Brown Co. reports 1 new COVID-19 case

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports one new positive case of COVID-19.

The new positive brings the county’s total to 55.

Health officials say the latest positive case is a health care worker, and that they are working with the facility to perform contact tracing.

This was the third positive case from the tests that were conducted at the May 16 drive-thru event.

They are still awaiting the rest of those results.