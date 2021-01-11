Brown Co. reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 60 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 10 COVID-19-related deaths and 60 new positive cases.

The health department says the latest deaths include the following:

  • 2 males in their 70s from a nursing home
  • 1 male in his 80s from a nursing home
  • 1 female in her 50s not from a nursing home
  • 1 female in her 70s not from a nursing home
  • 2 females in their 80s not from a nursing home
  • 2 females in their 80s from a nursing home
  • 1 female in her 90s from a nursing home

With 60 new positives and 85 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 564 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 86, and there are currently 22 people hospitalized with the virus.

COVID-19 Vaccinations: Brown County currently shows 706 people vaccinated with 1st dose,14 people vaccinated with both doses. 31,586 is the estimated population eligible for vaccination.

