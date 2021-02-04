Brown Co. reports 10 deaths, 39 COVID-19 cases, 190 recoveries since Monday

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 10 COVID-19-related deaths, 39 new positive cases and 190 recoveries over the past three days.

This is the first time COVID-19 daily statistics have been released by the county since Monday, as health officials prepared for a vaccine clinic.

The health department says the latest deaths were as follows:

One female in her 50s

One female in her 60s

One female in her 70s

One male in his 50s

One male in his 60s

Three males in their 70s

Two males in their 80s

None of the people who died that are included in Thursday’s report were residents of nursing facilities.

With 39 new positives and 190 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 162 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 115, and there are currently 11 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: