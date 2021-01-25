Brown Co. reports 100th COVID-19 death, 74 new cases, 98 recoveries

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths, 74 new positive cases and 98 recoveries.

The health department says the latest deaths were a male in his 70s and a female in her 80s who was a resident at a nursing facility.

With 74 new positives and 98 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 470 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 100, and there are currently 21 people hospitalized with the virus.

