Brown Co. reports 11th COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting their 11th death from COVID-19.

The health department says a woman in her 70s, who was not a nursing home resident, has become the county’s 11th death related to the virus.

According to the health department, the county received two additional positive results, including a female in her 70s who is a resident of a nursing home, and a woman in her 60s.

The two new positives bring the total number of active cases in Brown County to 22, with two hospitalizations.

The total number of cases reported in the county has now reached 85.