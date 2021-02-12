Brown Co. reports 150 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths this week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 150 new COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries, and eight deaths total over this past week.

The health department recently switched to weekly reporting in order to focus efforts on vaccine distribution.

For the week of February 5-12, the eight deaths were reported as follows:

1 female in her 50s, not a resident of a nursing facility

2 females in their 70s, not residents of nursing facilities

1 male in his 70s, not a resident of a nursing facility

3 males in their 80s, one of which was a resident of a nursing facility

1 male in his 90s, from a nursing facility

There are currently 10 patients hospitalized in Brown County with the virus.

A total of 4,012 positive cases have been reported in the county, of which 189 are currently active.

The eight reported deaths bring the county’s total to 125.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below: