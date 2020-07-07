Brown Co. reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases.
In a news release issued Monday evening, the health department says along with the 18 new positive results, they also saw five recoveries and 226 negative results.
There are 236 tests pending results, and the numbers reported only include PCR tests, even though they “provide support and contact tracing for antibody and antigen testing,” the release states.
The health department reports 117 total positive results for Brown County, 46 of which are currently active.
The total death count is 13.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
2331 Tested
2089 Negative
125 Pending (does not include the mobile drive through conducted on Sunday)
117 Positive Cases
60 Recovered
46 Active Cases
13 Deaths
Updated 7/06/2020 at 7:00 pm
