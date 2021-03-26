Brown Co. reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, down to 11 active cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases, 59 recoveries, and two deaths for the week of March 19-26.

The two deaths reported are females in their 70s, one of whom was a resident in a local nursing facility, the health department says.

There are currently two hospitalized with the virus in Brown County, and the number of active cases is down to 11.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below:

There have been 135 total COVID-19-related deaths in the county.