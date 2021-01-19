Brown Co. reports 2 deaths, 108 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths and 108 new positive cases.

The health department says the latest deaths are a female and male in their 70s, neither of whom were nursing home residents.

With 108 new positives and 118 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 574 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 95, and there are currently 22 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: