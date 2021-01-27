Brown Co. reports 2 deaths, 24 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths, 24 new positive cases and 51 recoveries.

The health department says the latest deaths were a male in his 70s and a male in his 90s who was a resident at a nursing facility.

With 24 new positives and 51 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 418 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 102, and there are currently 19 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: