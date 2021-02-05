Brown Co. reports 2 deaths, 6 new COVID-19 cases, 40 recoveries

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two COVID-19-related deaths, 6 new positive cases and 40 recoveries.

The health department says the latest deaths were two females, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, neither of whom were residents at a nursing facility.

With 17 new positives and 52 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 126 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 117, and there are currently 12 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: