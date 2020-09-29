BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has reported two more COVID-19 deaths.
The health department says two males in their 80s have died. Neither one was a nursing home resident.
There were seven new cases reported, along with 10 additional recoveries.
Brown County has now seen a total of 835 positive cases and 32 deaths.
Additional information can be found in the attached graphic.
- Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announce they’re having a baby
- Adolescente de ciudad Juárez es atrapado con 63 pasaportes estadounidenses y mexicanos falsos
- Brown Co. reports 2 more COVID-19-related deaths
- Stimulus check update: GOP, Democrats inching closer to aid compromise
- Hombre de Louisiana es acusado de esconderse en el dormitorio de un adolescente desde el mes de agosto