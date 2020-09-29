Brown Co. reports 2 more COVID-19-related deaths

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department has reported two more COVID-19 deaths.

The health department says two males in their 80s have died. Neither one was a nursing home resident.

There were seven new cases reported, along with 10 additional recoveries.

Brown County has now seen a total of 835 positive cases and 32 deaths.

