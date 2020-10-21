Brown Co. reports 2 more COVID-related deaths

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two more COVID-related deaths.
The health department says two males, one in his 60s and one in his 80s, who were not nursing home patients, are the two latest COVID-related deaths in the county.
That brings the total death count to 35 for Brown County.
There have now been a total of 966 COVID-19 cases reported in the county after 16 new positives received on Wednesday.
Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below:
