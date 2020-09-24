Brown Co. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths.

The health department says a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s, neither of which were nursing home residents, have died after contracting the virus.

There are also five additional positive tests and 10 new recoveries, but zero hospitalizations in Brown County.

There have now been 30 COVID-19 related deaths in the county and 809 total positive cases.