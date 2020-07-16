Brown Co. reports 21 new positive COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 21 new positive COVID-19 results.
The health department says the 21 new positives brings the number of active cases up to 127 for the county, and only one case is currently hospitalized.
None of the new cases are from the nursing home that received 31 new positives on Monday, according to the health department.
Brown County is also reporting 20 negative test results and six recoveries.
There have been a total of 13 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
- 2888 Tested
- 2514 Negative
- 105 Pending
- 269 Positive Cases
- 129 Recovered
- 127 Active Cases
- 13 Deaths
