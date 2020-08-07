Brown Co. reports 24th COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting their 24th COVID-19-related death.

A female in her 50s, who was not a resident of any nursing facilities, became the county’s 24th death from the disease caused by COVID-19.

The health department reports four new positive COVID-19 cases and seven new recoveries.

There are currently 131 active cases in the county, five of which are hospitalized.

The total positive tests for Brown County is now 475.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

3391 Tested

2910 Negative

391 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

84 Positive Antigen/Antibody

320 Recovered

131 Active Cases

24 Deaths