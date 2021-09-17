Brown Co. reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in past week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two deaths and 253 positive COVID-19 test results over the last seven days.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s became the 165 and 166th COVID-19 deaths in Brown County.

There are currently 411 active cases in the county and 21 people hospitalized with the virus.

The 253 cases snaps a three-week stretch in which new weekly cases reached record numbers, with 319, 344, and 378.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

  • People with at least one dose – 14,754 (244 additional)
  • People fully vaccinated – 12,856 (652 additional)
  • Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 39.08%

The estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination is 30,883.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older.

Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department.

Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories