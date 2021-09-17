Brown Co. reports 253 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in past week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting two deaths and 253 positive COVID-19 test results over the last seven days.

A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s became the 165 and 166th COVID-19 deaths in Brown County.

There are currently 411 active cases in the county and 21 people hospitalized with the virus.

The 253 cases snaps a three-week stretch in which new weekly cases reached record numbers, with 319, 344, and 378.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 14,754 (244 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 12,856 (652 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 39.08%

The estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination is 30,883.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older.

Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department.

Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.