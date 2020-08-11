Brown Co. reports 25th COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says a 25th person has died from COVID-19.
The health department says the latest COVID-19 death is a female in her 80s, who was a resident at a nursing facility.
An additional six positive COVID-19 test results, and 13 recoveries were also reported for Brown County Tuesday.
There are currently 95 active cases, of which 4 are hospitalized, and the total positive case count is now 489.
There have been a total of 25 COVID-19 deaths now in the county, most of which have been nursing home residents.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
3442 Tested
2938 Negative
489 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
87 Positive Antigen/Antibody
13 Recovered
95 Active Cases
25 Deaths
