Brown Co. reports 25th COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says a 25th person has died from COVID-19.

The health department says the latest COVID-19 death is a female in her 80s, who was a resident at a nursing facility.

An additional six positive COVID-19 test results, and 13 recoveries were also reported for Brown County Tuesday.

There are currently 95 active cases, of which 4 are hospitalized, and the total positive case count is now 489.

There have been a total of 25 COVID-19 deaths now in the county, most of which have been nursing home residents.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

     3442    Tested
     2938    Negative
       489     Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
         87     Positive Antigen/Antibody
         13     Recovered
         95     Active Cases
         25     Deaths

