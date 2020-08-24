Brown Co. reports 26th COVID-19 death, 17 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says a 26th person has died from COVID-19.

The health department says the latest COVID-19 death is a male in his 80s who was not a resident in a nursing home.

An additional seventeen positive COVID-19 test results, and 7 recoveries were also reported for Brown County Monday.

There are currently 140 active cases, of which 3 are hospitalized, and the total positive case count is now 599.

There have been a total of 26 COVID-19 deaths now in the county, most of which have been nursing home residents.

