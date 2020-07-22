Brown Co. reports 3 more nursing home COVID-19 deaths

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says three more nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.

The health department is reporting four new positive COVID-19 cases, 32 negative results and 18 recoveries along with the three new deaths.

A total of 16 people have now died in Brown County.

A woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s are the latest to die after contracting the virus.

There are now 98 active cases in Brown County.

