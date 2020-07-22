Brown Co. reports 3 more nursing home COVID-19 deaths

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says three more nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.
The health department is reporting four new positive COVID-19 cases, 32 negative results and 18 recoveries along with the three new deaths.
A total of 16 people have now died in Brown County.
A woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s are the latest to die after contracting the virus.
There are now 98 active cases in Brown County.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:
- 2966 Tested
- 2627 Negative
- 303 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
- 8 Positive Antigen/Antibody
- 189 Recovered
- 98 Active Cases
- 16 Deaths
