Brown Co. reports 3 more nursing home COVID-19 deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department says three more nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.

The health department is reporting four new positive COVID-19 cases, 32 negative results and 18 recoveries along with the three new deaths.

A total of 16 people have now died in Brown County.

A woman in her 80s and two women in their 90s are the latest to die after contracting the virus.

There are now 98 active cases in Brown County.

received 4 positive COVID-19 test results, 32 negatives, 18 recoveries, and 3 deaths. 

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

  •      2966     Tested
  •      2627     Negative
  •         303    Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
  •             8    Positive Antigen/Antibody
  •         189    Recovered
  •           98    Active Cases
  •           16    Deaths

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News