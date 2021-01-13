BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting three COVID-19-related deaths and 48 new positive cases.
The health department says the latest deaths include the following:
- 1 female in her 80s from a nursing home
- 1 male in his 70s not from a nursing home
- 1 female in her 80s not from a nursing home
With 46 new positives and 36 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 625 for the county.
The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 86, and there are currently 25 people hospitalized with the virus.
For additional demographic information, see the image below:
- Brown Co. reports 3 new deaths, 48 new COVID-19 cases
- KRBC Wednesday Evening Forecast: Gusty winds take over tomorrow across the area
- Candidates file to run for Abilene City Council, Wylie School Board elections
- Two-time gold medalist Klete Keller charged in Capitol riot
- Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de enero, 2021