Brown Co. reports 3 new deaths, 48 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting three COVID-19-related deaths and 48 new positive cases.

The health department says the latest deaths include the following:

1 female in her 80s from a nursing home

1 male in his 70s not from a nursing home

1 female in her 80s not from a nursing home

With 46 new positives and 36 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 625 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 86, and there are currently 25 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: