Brown Co. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 30 new positive COVID-19 test results and 132 negatives.

The case counts below include partial results from the mobile drive from Sunday, July 5, 2020. Only one individual is currently hospitalized.

The total death count remains at 13.

A total of 2,578 tests have been conducted, and 66 people have recovered.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below: