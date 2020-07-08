Brown Co. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

News
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 30 new positive COVID-19 test results and 132 negatives. 

The case counts below include partial results from the mobile drive from Sunday, July 5, 2020. Only one individual is currently hospitalized. 

The total death count remains at 13.

A total of 2,578 tests have been conducted, and 66 people have recovered.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are below:

  • 2578  Tested
  • 2245   Negative
  • 177     Pending
  • 156     Positive Cases
  • 66        Recovered
  • 77        Active Cases
  • 13        Deaths

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News