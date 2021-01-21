Brown Co. reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 97th death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting one COVID-19-related death and 32 new positive cases.

The health department says the latest death was a female her 60s who did not live in a nursing home.

With 32 new positives and 40 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 516 for the county, down from 525 on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 97, and there are currently 23 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: