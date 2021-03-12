Brown Co. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries for past week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries, and zero deaths total over this past week.

There are currently four patients hospitalized in Brown County with the virus.

A total of 4,189 positive cases have been reported in the county, of which 67 are currently active.

There have been 129 COVID-19 deaths reported in Brown County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below:

The health department recently switched to weekly reporting in order to focus efforts on vaccine distribution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories