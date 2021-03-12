Brown Co. reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries for past week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases, 35 recoveries, and zero deaths total over this past week.

There are currently four patients hospitalized in Brown County with the virus.

A total of 4,189 positive cases have been reported in the county, of which 67 are currently active.

There have been 129 COVID-19 deaths reported in Brown County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below:

The health department recently switched to weekly reporting in order to focus efforts on vaccine distribution.