Brown Co. reports 33rd COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting its 33rd COVID-19 related death.

The health department reports six new positive cases, four recoveries, and one death.

The person who died was a male in his 60s who was not a resident of a nursing home.

It is currently unknown if he had existing health conditions.

The total count of cases in Brown County is now up to 888.

Further information can be found in the graphic below.