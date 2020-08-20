BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19.
The health department says there were also five additional recoveries.
The 39 new positives bring the total case count for Brown County to 570.
Today’s positives are results of individual tests received and not due to any mass testing or nursing facility, according to the health department.
For more information on Brown County’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.
- Lawmakers push for new COVID-19 funding, as special session begins this weekend
- Brown Co. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new recoveries
- Crews battling apartment fire in Southwest Abilene
- Lawmakers continue push for virus relief amid USPS vote
- Chiefs ban headdresses, American Indian-themed face paint from stadium