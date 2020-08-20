Brown Co. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new recoveries

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19.

The health department says there were also five additional recoveries.

The 39 new positives bring the total case count for Brown County to 570.

Today’s positives are results of individual tests received and not due to any mass testing or nursing facility, according to the health department.

