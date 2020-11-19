Brown Co. reports 39th COVID-19 death, 34 new cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting the county’s 39th COVID-19 related death.
The health department says a male in his 50s, who was not associated with a nursing facility, has died after contracting the virus.
With 34 new cases reported on Thursday, the total number of cases in Brown County now sits at 1,528.
There are currently 13 people hospitalized in Brown County with COVID-19, according to the health department.
Additional information can be found in the graphic below:
