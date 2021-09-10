Brown Co. reports 4 new deaths, record COVID-19 cases for 3rd consecutive week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting a record high in new COVID-19 cases for the third week in a row.

The health department reports 378 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

The latest deaths are three men in their 50s and one in his 70s. There have now been 164 COVID-19 deaths reported in Brown County.

This is the third consecutive week for a new record high in COVID-19 cases for the county.

There are currently 481 active cases and 20 people hospitalized with the virus in Brown County.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 14510 (278 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 12204 (361 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 38.19%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.