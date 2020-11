BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting their 40th COVID-19 death and 55 new cases.

A woman in her 60s became the county’s 40th death.

Along with the 55 new cases are 26 recoveries and 16 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring the total number to 5,205 since March in Brown County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below: