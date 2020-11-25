Brown Co. reports 41st COVID-19 death

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting their 41st COVID-19 death and 34 new cases.

A woman in her 70s who lived at a nursing facility became the county’s 41st death.

Along with the 34 new cases are 71 recoveries and 15 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring the total number to 3,305 since March in Brown County.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below: