BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 48 new COVID-19 cases.

The health department reports 48 new positive cases, 40 recoveries, and 14 hospitalizations.

The total count of cases in Brown County is now up to 1,223; A total of 161 cases remain active.

A total of 35 deaths have been reported in the County.

Further information can be found in the graphic below.