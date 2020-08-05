Brown Co. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 48 positive new positive COVID-19 test results.

The health department says there are also 19 recoveries.

There are now 129 active cases, of which five are hospitalized.

The new positives include 23 PCR tests and 25 antigen tests.

A total of 460 cases and 23 deaths have now been reported for Brown County.

The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are as follows:

3377 Tested

2904 Negative

380 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)

80 Positive Antigen/Antibody

289 Recovered

129 Active Cases

23 Deaths