Brown Co. reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 48 positive new positive COVID-19 test results.
The health department says there are also 19 recoveries.
There are now 129 active cases, of which five are hospitalized.
The new positives include 23 PCR tests and 25 antigen tests.
A total of 460 cases and 23 deaths have now been reported for Brown County.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are as follows:
3377 Tested
2904 Negative
380 Positive Cases (PCR Tests)
80 Positive Antigen/Antibody
289 Recovered
129 Active Cases
23 Deaths
