Brown Co. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, total of 73

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) –The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports 5 new positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Brown County, bringing up the number of total cases to 73 with 10 deaths confirmed; three more people have recovered.

According to a press release issued by the city of Brownwood, none of the five positive cases had contact with a known positive.

The demographics of the new cases are the following:

• A male in his 20s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A female in her 20s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A female in her 50s, who has had no travel out of the county.

• A male in his 50s, who has had travel out of the county.

• A female in her 20s, who has had no travel out of the county.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

1968 Tested

1813 Negative

82 Pending

73 Positive Cases

53 Recovered

10 Deaths