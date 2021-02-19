Brown Co. reports 50 new COVID-19 cases for the week, notes lack of testing due to inclement weather

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 50 new COVID-19 cases, 112 recoveries, and zero deaths over this past week.

The health department recently switched to weekly reporting in order to focus efforts on vaccine distribution, and notes that testing was limited this week due to inclement weather forcing many clinics to close.

There are currently three patients hospitalized in Brown County with the virus.

A total of 4,063 positive cases have been reported in the county, 128 of which are currently active.

The county’s total number of deaths remains at 125.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below:

Brown County currently shows 2,630 people vaccinated with their first doses, and 1,064 people vaccinated with both doses.