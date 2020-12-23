Brown Co. reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 53 recoveries

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases.
Of the 54 positives, 17 were from PCR tests and 37 were from antigen tests.
With 54 new positives and 53 recoveries, the number of total active cases now sits at 458 for the county.
The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 62, and there are currently 16 people hospitalized with the virus.
For additional demographic information, see the image below:
- President Trump pardons more than 25 people, including Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Jared Kushner’s dad
- Pregnant women getting mixed messages about COVID-19 vaccine; some physicians give green light
- Officials preparing for stop-work order on border wall from Biden, Congressman Cuellar reveals
- ‘Cheer’ star pleads not guilty to child porn, sex charges
- Cousin of murder suspect who escaped out of van window charged with assisting criminal