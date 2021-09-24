Brown Co. reports 6 deaths, 233 new COVID-19 cases over the past week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting six deaths and 233 positive COVID-19 test results over the past week.

Of the total number of cases reported this week, 20 cases met the breakthrough definition, including asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases, the health department says.

There are 21 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.

Six new deaths have been reported, including two males in their 50s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 70s from a nursing facility, and one male his 80s.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.



COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 14,952 (198 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 13,178 (322 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 40.06%



30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination. The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older.

Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.