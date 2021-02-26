Brown Co. reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths for past week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries, and four deaths total over this past week.

For the week of February 19-26, the four deaths were reported as follows:

1 female in her 60s, not a resident of a nursing facility

1 female in her 80s, not a resident of a nursing facility

1 female in her 80s, resident of a nursing facility

1 male in his 80s, not a resident of a nursing facility

There are currently four patients hospitalized in Brown County with the virus.

A total of 4,125 positive cases have been reported in the county, of which 112 are currently active.

The four reported deaths bring the county’s total to 129.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below:

The health department recently switched to weekly reporting in order to focus efforts on vaccine distribution.