Brown Co. reports 66 new positive COVID-19 cases

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 66 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The health department says after the 66 new cases and 19 recoveries, there are currently 116 active cases in the county.
Of those 66 new positives, 31 are residents or employees of the same nursing home, according to the health department.
Brown County has now seen a total of 237 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, eight of which were nursing home residents.
The current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County are as follows:
- 2807 Tested
- 2467 Negative
- 103 Pending
- 237 Positive Cases
- 108 Recovered
- 116 Active Cases
- 13 Deaths
