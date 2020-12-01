Brown Co. reports 69 new positive COVID-19 cases, 2 nursing home deaths

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 69 new positive COVID-19 test results and two additional deaths.

Two females, one in her 80s and one in her 90s, are the 43rd and 44th COVID-19 deaths in the county. They were both residents of nursing facilities.

There were also 40 recoveries reported, and there are currently 16 people hospitalized in Brown County.

Upcoming Free Mobile COVID-19 Test Dates:

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) COVID-19 mobile testing team will be in Brownwood on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium located at 3206 Milam Drive.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: