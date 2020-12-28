Brown Co. reports 87 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths over holiday weekend

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 87 new positive COVID-19 test results, 68 recoveries, and seven deaths over the holiday weekend.

Of the 87 new positives, 21 were from PCR tests and 66 were from antigen tests.

With 87 new positives and 68 recoveries, the number of total active cases now sits at 471 for the county.

The reported deaths are as follows:

Male in his 80s, resident of nursing facility

Female in her 80s, resident of nursing facility

Male in his 90s, resident of nursing facility

Female in her 90s, resident of nursing facility

Female in her 90s, resident of nursing facility

Male in his 70s, resident of nursing facility

Male in his 80s, not a nursing home resident

It is currently unknown if any of the people who died had additional medical conditions.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 68, and there are currently 16 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: